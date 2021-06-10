IONChain (IONC) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $178,384.18 and approximately $6,795.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00863437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.63 or 0.08529399 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.