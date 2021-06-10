IoTeX Price Tops $0.0253 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $241.15 million and approximately $27.93 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00111930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.00843359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00089026 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

