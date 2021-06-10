IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of IPG Photonics worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 36.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.77.

Shares of IPGP opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

