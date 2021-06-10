iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $63.10

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.10, but opened at $61.60. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 17,164 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 63,246 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,791 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

