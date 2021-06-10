IRISnet Reaches Market Cap of $80.17 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. IRISnet has a market cap of $80.17 million and $16.62 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00182867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00198731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.44 or 0.01301009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,516.21 or 0.99924078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,022,170,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,419,102 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

