iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.