iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.39% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $100,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,032 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 122,629 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

