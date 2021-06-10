iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,791 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,078,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,305. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

