iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $103,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $107.70 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58.

