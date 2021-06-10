iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Trading Up 1.6%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF)’s share price were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77.

