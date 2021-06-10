iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after acquiring an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,575,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38.

