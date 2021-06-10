iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.57% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $93,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $97.03.

