iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $27,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 678,617 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

