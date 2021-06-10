iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Weil Company Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 277,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,462,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

