iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,087,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,954,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,700,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,711. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $101.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.64.

