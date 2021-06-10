iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $78,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,129,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,451,000 after purchasing an additional 409,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 265,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845,061. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

