iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Lifted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,702 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

