iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.70. Approximately 125,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 100,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.10.

