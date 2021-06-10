iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.97 and last traded at $62.06. Approximately 7,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39.

