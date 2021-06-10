iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,253 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $27,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,307. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.77 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

