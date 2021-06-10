iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,777. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

