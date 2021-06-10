iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.06. 110,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

