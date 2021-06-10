iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $423.87. The stock had a trading volume of 335,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,243. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

