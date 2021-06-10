iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $142,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $423.53. The stock had a trading volume of 217,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

