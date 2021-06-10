iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $424.22. The stock had a trading volume of 392,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,243. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

