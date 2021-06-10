iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 970.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.70 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

