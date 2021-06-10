iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $55,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 152,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

