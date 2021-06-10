iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,177 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $51,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.28. 111,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,851. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

