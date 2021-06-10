iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Sells $158,540.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yvonne Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84.

ITOS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $19.86. 197,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,252. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

