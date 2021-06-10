Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera Sells 2,101 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $14,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J. Joseph Bergera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iteris alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 113,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $270.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.