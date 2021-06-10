Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera Sells 36,004 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J. Joseph Bergera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 2,101 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $14,707.00.

NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 113,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

