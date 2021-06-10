IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IWGFF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878. IWG has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

