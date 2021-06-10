J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,947 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 5.37% of J. Alexander’s worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in J. Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 180,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

JAX stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.97 million, a P/E ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

