J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,999 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after buying an additional 2,583,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 265,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

