J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Boeing by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

BA stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.69. 423,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,860,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.56. The company has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

