J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 115,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 94,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,122. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

