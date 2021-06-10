J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 9,326 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems comprises 2.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned about 0.35% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,135. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.