J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. Fiserv makes up 0.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.03. 144,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,590. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

