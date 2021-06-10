J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 581,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.