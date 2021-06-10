Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBL stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

