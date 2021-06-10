James B. Stallings, Jr. Sells 17,800 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.38. 2,715,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.