James M. Thorburn Sells 8,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $827,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,194.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TWST traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.67. 701,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 0.69. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
