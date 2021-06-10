James M. Thorburn Sells 8,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $827,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,194.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.67. 701,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 0.69. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

