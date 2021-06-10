Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jamf by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $243,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,865.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,441.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

JAMF opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

