Janesh Moorjani Sells 840 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20.

On Thursday, April 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37.

Elastic stock traded up $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $135.09. 612,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,498. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

