Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $618,407.89

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $618,407.89 and approximately $182,970.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.68 or 0.00864807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.97 or 0.08556420 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

