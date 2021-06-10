Jarvis Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $345,386.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $345,386.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00063413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00850537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.37 or 0.08476324 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

