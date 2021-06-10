JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

JBGS opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

