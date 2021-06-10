Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €340.00 ($400.00) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €301.44 ($354.63).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €293.50 ($345.29) on Thursday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €281.48.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

