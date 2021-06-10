Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.30 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

FRA DTE opened at €17.39 ($20.45) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.65.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

