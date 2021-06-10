Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of LW opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

